Stratford property transfers: Sept. 1-8.

55 Blueberry Lane: Lau Real Estate Acquisitions LLC to Gary F. Wright for $340,000.

31A Happy Hollow Circle: Estate of Joyce A Saltes to Alexander J. Goyette II for $174,000.

244 Wakelee Ave.: Anthony M. Guerrera, administrator to The Kalcar Corp. for $256,750.

576 Bridgeview Place: Paul D. and Donna B. Moskwa to Michele Green for $476,646.

275 Oceanview Terrace: Slawomir and Elzbieta Roszkowski to Josue Cifuentes for $315,000.

2161 Broadbridge Ave.: Stefanie M. Wells to Adam Berlingeri for $205,000.

Building 90, Apt. 18, 310 Success Ave.: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Saida Hmami for $15,000.

262 McGrath Court: Haiyu Huang to Constance M. Bocchetta for $120,000.

88 Raven Terrace: Denise E. Sheedy to Robert L. West Jr. for $307,500.

79 Lordship Road: Estate of Karen Ranson-Wu to Tracy Acciola for $340,000.

201B South Trail: Frederick G. and Susan S. Richards to Virginia H. Brown for $360,000.

593 Barnum Terrace Ext.: American Homes Development II to Shaun Lister for $239,000.

85 Drome Ave.: Shirley Presak to Mclynn Cadiente for $145,000.

100 Claudia Drive: Dolores A. Smith-Ezyk to Kathy Garcia for $200,000.

95 Jackson Ave.: Gene Gabriele to Vernyery Perez for $252,000.

362 Stonybrook Road: Clara Clapp to Mary Walker for $62,900.

35 Gem St.: Brenda Strickland to Brenda Strickland and John J. Palmer Jr. for $50,000.

116 Willow Ave.: Corey A. Cadile to Richard Burgos for $285,000.