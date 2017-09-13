Stratford property transfers: Sept. 1-8.
55 Blueberry Lane: Lau Real Estate Acquisitions LLC to Gary F. Wright for $340,000.
31A Happy Hollow Circle: Estate of Joyce A Saltes to Alexander J. Goyette II for $174,000.
244 Wakelee Ave.: Anthony M. Guerrera, administrator to The Kalcar Corp. for $256,750.
576 Bridgeview Place: Paul D. and Donna B. Moskwa to Michele Green for $476,646.
275 Oceanview Terrace: Slawomir and Elzbieta Roszkowski to Josue Cifuentes for $315,000.
2161 Broadbridge Ave.: Stefanie M. Wells to Adam Berlingeri for $205,000.
Building 90, Apt. 18, 310 Success Ave.: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Saida Hmami for $15,000.
262 McGrath Court: Haiyu Huang to Constance M. Bocchetta for $120,000.
88 Raven Terrace: Denise E. Sheedy to Robert L. West Jr. for $307,500.
79 Lordship Road: Estate of Karen Ranson-Wu to Tracy Acciola for $340,000.
201B South Trail: Frederick G. and Susan S. Richards to Virginia H. Brown for $360,000.
593 Barnum Terrace Ext.: American Homes Development II to Shaun Lister for $239,000.
85 Drome Ave.: Shirley Presak to Mclynn Cadiente for $145,000.
100 Claudia Drive: Dolores A. Smith-Ezyk to Kathy Garcia for $200,000.
95 Jackson Ave.: Gene Gabriele to Vernyery Perez for $252,000.
362 Stonybrook Road: Clara Clapp to Mary Walker for $62,900.
35 Gem St.: Brenda Strickland to Brenda Strickland and John J. Palmer Jr. for $50,000.
116 Willow Ave.: Corey A. Cadile to Richard Burgos for $285,000.