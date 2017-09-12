The Bunnell High boys cross country team opened its 2017 campaign under the direction of first-year head coach Barb Poisson by taking two out of three in a tri-meet at Masuk in Monroe on Tuesday.

Poisson takes the reins from long-time coach Jim Brown, who retired this summer.

The Bulldogs defeated crosstown rival Stratford High 23-35, beat Notre Dame 15-40, and lost to their hosts from Masuk 25-30.

Sophomore Dennis Johnson was the top individual runner for Bunnell, finishing second overall with a time of 19:45. Rounding out the top five scorers for Bunnell were Johnathon Gulish (7th), Julian DeMatteo (8th), Pierce Barnum (10th) and Nick Gloria (11th).

Individual Results

1) Ethan Bassett M 19:17

2) Dennis Johnson B 19:45

3) Zack Gingras M 20:43

4) Elijah Brown S 20:49

5) Zaccheri Morra M 21:14

6) Ryan Daln S 21:24

7) Johnathon Gulish B 21:26

8) Julian DeMatteo B 21:39

9) Gabriel Rodrigues M 21:39

10) Pierce Barnum B 21:40

11) Nick Gloria B 21:47

15) Elijah Nunez ND 22:27

Team Scores

Bunnell 23, Stratford 35;

Bunnell 15, Dame Ffld 40;

Masuk 25, Bunnell 30;

Team Records

Masuk 3-0; Bunnell 2-1; Stratford 1-2; Notre Dame Ffld 0-3