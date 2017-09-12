The Bunnell High boys cross country team opened its 2017 campaign under the direction of first-year head coach Barb Poisson by taking two out of three in a tri-meet at Masuk in Monroe on Tuesday.
Poisson takes the reins from long-time coach Jim Brown, who retired this summer.
The Bulldogs defeated crosstown rival Stratford High 23-35, beat Notre Dame 15-40, and lost to their hosts from Masuk 25-30.
Sophomore Dennis Johnson was the top individual runner for Bunnell, finishing second overall with a time of 19:45. Rounding out the top five scorers for Bunnell were Johnathon Gulish (7th), Julian DeMatteo (8th), Pierce Barnum (10th) and Nick Gloria (11th).
Individual Results
1) Ethan Bassett M 19:17
2) Dennis Johnson B 19:45
3) Zack Gingras M 20:43
4) Elijah Brown S 20:49
5) Zaccheri Morra M 21:14
6) Ryan Daln S 21:24
7) Johnathon Gulish B 21:26
8) Julian DeMatteo B 21:39
9) Gabriel Rodrigues M 21:39
10) Pierce Barnum B 21:40
11) Nick Gloria B 21:47
15) Elijah Nunez ND 22:27
Team Scores
Bunnell 23, Stratford 35;
Bunnell 15, Dame Ffld 40;
Masuk 25, Bunnell 30;
Team Records
Masuk 3-0; Bunnell 2-1; Stratford 1-2; Notre Dame Ffld 0-3