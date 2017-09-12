Three of eight Town Council candidates who faces primary challenges Tuesday, Sept. 12, lost their races.

Town Council Chairman Beth Daponte lost to newcomer Bieu Tran in the race for the District 1 Democratic council nomination. Tran finished with 154 votes to Daponte’s 128. John Rich finished third with 93 votes. Tran will run against Republican Chris Pia and independent candidate Mark Scheck. Pia beat Scheck for the District 1 GOP nod, 263-87.

District 6 incumbent Councilman Philip Young was surprised by former state Senate candidate Prez Palmer. Palmer won the council nod 99-68.

On the Republican side, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo lost to Bill Perillo 217-74.

The five other incumbents won their races Tuesday. Scott Farrington-Posner eased to victory over Neil Sherman 139-57 to take the District 2 Democratic nomination. District 3’s council nomination went to Wali Kadeem, who defeated Dion Francis 215-144.

District 4 incumbent Councilman David Harden edged his ex-wife, Indiana Susaña, 90-70. Greg Cann won the District 5 Democratic nomination over former councilman John Dempsey 123-40. And Tina Manus will be on the ballot for a second term as 10th District Councilman after beating challenger Matthew Light 179-50.