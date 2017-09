Bunnell High fell behind Weston High by two goals at the half and lost a 4-2 SWC girls soccer decision to the Trojans on Tuesday.

Sam Crowther and Sam Vitka each scored unassisted goals for the Lady Bulldogs (0-1-1).

Eva Zielinski scored two goals and Sadie Rudolph and Perta Friden had one each for Weston (3-0-0).

Clair Budnick and Sarah Tartaglio each made four saves in net for Bunnell.

Weston’s Bridget Angus had six stops.