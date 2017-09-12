Two women will head Stratford’s major party tickets this fall as Stephanie Philips and Laura Hoydick emerged as the winners of Tuesday’s primaries for mayor.

Philips, the Democratic Town Committee chairman, won her party’s nomination with 1,315 votes, besting Joe Paul’s 628 votes and Lenny Petruccelli’s 380 votes.

Hoydick, the 120th District state representative, defeated Sandra Zalik 1,385 to 288 to take the Republican nomination.

Philips and Hoydick will not be alone on the mayoral ballot, however. Paul and Zalik have both collected enough signatures to run as petitioning candidates on Nov. 7, meaning there will be a 4-way race to see who succeeds Republican John Harkins in December.