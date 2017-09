Bunnell lost to Weston High, 3-1, in an SWC boys soccer match on Tuesday.

Tyler Cartagena scored a goal from Klajdi Memelli in the 48th minute for Bunnell (0-2).

Jack Weiss, from Matt Scott scored in the 26th minute.

Weiss from Scott and Brendan Moore from Scott added second-half goals for Weston (2-0).

Bunnell’s Cody McCreanor made seven stops.

Weston’s Matt Egan had five saves.