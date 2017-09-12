Downtown Stratford Goes Green event kicks off Sept. 23

A weeklong adventure of fun, prizes and energy efficiency is coming to Stratford Sept. 16-23.

Downtown Stratford Goes Green is a free community event brought to you by United Illuminating (UI) as part of the Energize Connecticut initiative where participants can earn rewards and take control of their energy future just by visiting participating shops, restaurants and businesses.

Residents will receive a mailer containing their Passport to Efficiency. Bring this booklet to any participating location during Downtown Stratford Goes Green to earn stamps that can later be redeemed for energy efficient prizes. Anyone who spends $25 or more at one location also will earn an additional stamp; however, no purchase is necessary to win.

Prizes are awarded in a three-level system based on the amount of the stamps participants collect — the more you earn, the more you win. There is a limit of one prize pack redemption per household.

In addition to a prize pack, every level achieved also qualifies as an entry into a drawing for one of two Honeywell® programmable thermostats (retail value $149); and, anyone who reaches level three and submits their passport will be eligible to win the grand prize – a 32” ENERGY STAR®-certified Vizio® Smart TV (retail value $199).

Residents may purchase a 32-gallon recycling bin from the Stratford Home Depot at a significantly-reduced price during the week of event, and can receive a discount on solar installation through a participating vendor.

Those who can’t wait to start their path to efficiency are encouraged to visit hesui.energizect.com to discover how the Home Energy Solutions program helps residents save energy and money. A discount toward the program copay can be earned as part of Downtown Stratford Goes Green, including a $149 coupon at level three which covers the entire cost.

Complete details, prize listings and a directory of participating locations are available at downtowngoesgreen.com/stratford.