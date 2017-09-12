Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer hosted week two of its season this past Sunday at Bunnell High School.
The Junior Varsity evened its record at 1-1 with a hard-fought 8-6 victory over New Haven.
Dan Barnick scored for the Redskins.
Jordyn Eggleston, Lino Cortina and Ian Lubas anchored a defense that held New Haven to negative yardage on the day.
The Pee Wees upended New Haven 13-7 to move to 1-1 on the season.
Tommy DeBernardo and Justyn Still each scored touchdowns.
Mike Trovarelli excelled on both sides of the ball and Tristan Pena registered a pair of sacks for the defense.
The Jr Pee Wees rode a stellar defense to a 2-0 victory over New Haven.
The Redskins, who improved to 2-0, were able to record their game-winning safety after Mike Ricketts’ punt pinned New Haven deep in its own end.
Damon Weller, Ryan Pharel and Nick Pelletier anchored the defense.
The Senior Mites upped their record to 2-0 with a 27-6 win at Suffern, N.Y.
Kyle Ray scored three touchdowns, including two defensive scores.
Kayden Alicea added a touchdown for the Redskins.
Mason Murray and Pavel Konopka contributed to the defensive effort.