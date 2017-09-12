Board of Ed’s lack of transparency concerning

To the Editor:

Let’s recall how an audit suggested by the public came to be presented to the Board of Education members. The taxpayers had questions regarding the 2017/18 budget presentation presented by the chief operating officer and the BOE finance committee. The questions regarding oil consumption, misrepresentation of the elementary world language program cuts, and columns that did not add to the correct total, were given to the BOE members. They could not answer the questions and consequently voted for the audit.

This must be politics. There has been no oversight or accountability for the budget by the BOE. Where is their fiduciary responsibly? What recurring costs would drive an additional $6.7 million annually? Did the BOE ever ask for an accounting of this and metrics to prove it was well spent?

As the public has become more educated and engaged, the resistance to be transparent has become more apparent. Recently, a finance committee member stated there were funds of $1 million used for an unbudgeted special education expense. How can you move $1 million of existing funds and not vote for the line item transfers? When did the BOE vote on this transfer and where can the taxpayer see what accounts were used? Why was there 1 million in existing funds available to move since they claim its zero based budgeting? Are there contracts, bills, new hires needed? Wouldn’t you come to the table with an itemized list of expenses?

The lack of transparency continues to be a concern as seen at the last BOE when the administration tried to present to the BOE for approval of a personnel report without including the names of the new hires. What is the administration trying to hide? The administration cannot even provide to the Chair the same data the state uses for our enrollment numbers. It took Newtown several years and Derby only one year to realize this administration wasn’t working for them. What’s taking Stratford so long?

Andrea Veilleux