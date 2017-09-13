Stratford Star

Cook: I’ll work to bring Amazon to Stratford

By Stratford Star on September 13, 2017 in Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editor:

Like so many of us, I am outraged that the governor wants Amazon headquarters built in Hartford. Amazon deserves the best location in the country, and that would be our great town.

I am willing to work hard with our new mayor and the other Town Council members, if elected for council in the 3rd District, to have face-to-face meetings with Amazon management.  The new headquarters will provide 5,000 new jobs, with many going to our skilled unemployed residents with $100,000 salaries per year.  The salaries are needed to support their families and the outrageous property taxes that I will fight hard to reduce if I am elected.

There are many fine locations in our town including the 3rd District for the new headquarters. All of you need to work hard with me to get this done. Party doesn’t matter any more. Vote for me to make the 3rd District and our fine town better.

Daniel S. Cook

Third District Town Council candidate

Related posts:

  1. Think strategically, vote for Paul
  2. Former teacher supports Tran
  3. Tran ‘a refreshing’ candidate
  4. Writer backs Tran for Council

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Henry needs a home Next Post Black lives do matter
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    The absurdity of these claims u2013 from our Governor and from candidates Cook and Hoydick u2013 would be funny if they weren’t so cruel. That Amazon would build in the Third District in Stratford is ridiculous!nnHave any of these three actually read the list of qualifications that Amazon is looking for? Neither Hartford nor Stratford not Bridgeport qualifies. In fact, there’s no location in the state of CT that qualifies! These are simple facts.nnEither these three u2013 Malloy, Hoydick and Cook are completely incompetent and illiterate u2013 or they are all engaging in one of the most cynical lies of the current election cycle. nnAmazon is not coming to Stratford. Or Bridgeport. Or CT. And anyone who says different is lying just to get your vote.

    • Derek Adams

      Exactly!

  • Derek Adams

    Daniel Cook – you obviously have not read the AmazonHQ2 RFP. Might want to do that before you get outraged.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress