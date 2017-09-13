Cook: I’ll work to bring Amazon to Stratford

Like so many of us, I am outraged that the governor wants Amazon headquarters built in Hartford. Amazon deserves the best location in the country, and that would be our great town.
I am willing to work hard with our new mayor and the other Town Council members, if elected for council in the 3rd District, to have face-to-face meetings with Amazon management. The new headquarters will provide 5,000 new jobs, with many going to our skilled unemployed residents with $100,000 salaries per year. The salaries are needed to support their families and the outrageous property taxes that I will fight hard to reduce if I am elected.
There are many fine locations in our town including the 3rd District for the new headquarters. All of you need to work hard with me to get this done. Party doesn’t matter any more. Vote for me to make the 3rd District and our fine town better.