Residents may receive a discount on shade trees

To continue restoration of the Town’s tree canopy, Stratford’s Conservation Commission and Beautification Committee would like residents to consider purchasing and installing shade trees on their private property.

Residents will receive a discount off their purchase of shade trees between Oct. 1-31.

Guidelines for planting the “Right Tree, Right Place” and helpful instructions for tree planting and maintenance can be found on the Conservation Commission website, townofstratford.com/content/39832/39846/39927/40909/41026.aspx. From the website, click on the tab labeled “Planting a Shade Tree.”

For questions regarding setback of the Town right-of-way on one’s property, call the Town’s Engineering Department at 203-385-4013.

For more information contact the conservation administrator at [email protected].