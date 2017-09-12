Stratford Star

Residents may receive a discount on shade trees

By Stratford Star on September 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

To continue restoration of the Town’s tree canopy, Stratford’s Conservation Commission and Beautification Committee would like residents to consider purchasing and installing shade trees on their private property.

Residents will receive a discount off their purchase of shade trees between Oct. 1-31.

Guidelines for planting the “Right Tree, Right Place” and helpful instructions for tree planting and maintenance can be found on the Conservation Commission website, townofstratford.com/content/39832/39846/39927/40909/41026.aspx. From the website, click on the tab labeled “Planting a Shade Tree.”

For questions regarding setback of the Town right-of-way on one’s property, call the Town’s Engineering Department at 203-385-4013.

For more information contact the conservation administrator at [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. #CTPlaces Coalition to hold regional advocacy forums
  2. Stratford Citizens Addressing Racial Equity hold community awards banquet
  3. CTDOT prepares for winter storm
  4. SCAM ALERT: DCP warns against consumer complaint email scam

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Older female cat available at Trumbull Animal Shelter Next Post Fairfield Regional Fire School holds open house
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress