‘We’ll always remember’

Stratford residents have not forgotten the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001.

Now 16 years since a horrific terrorist attack that resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, dozens of town residents came together on Monday night at the Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460 to remember the fallen men and women who died in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. They also celebrated the first responders who continue to serve and protect Stratford and other towns.

Stratford Mayor John Harkins said the pleasant weather on Monday reminded him of the conditions from that Tuesday morning 16 years ago.

“It was a peaceful day it was a nice day and then everything went upside down,” Harkins said.

Harkins said residents should remember the families of those lost in 2001.

“Stratford remembers 9-11. We will always remember 9-11,” the mayor said, adding that the United States is “the best country in the world. Without us, who knows where this world would be?”

Speakers at the event also mentioned the tragic situations in Texas and Florida in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which have leveled homes and left heavy damage in their wake.

The tie that binds those terrorist attacks to the deadly hurricanes, VFW Post Commander Dick Kennedy said, are the first responders who rush in to help when it’s needed.

“The one common denominator is these guys right here. The police department, fire department [and] EMS.”

“The three organizations, in 9-11 on forward to any disaster we’ve had. They have been the backbone of everything that we’ve done,” Kennedy said.

Attendees concluded the service by shaking hands with veterans and first responders to thank them for their service.