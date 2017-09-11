Military academy commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks

As the nation and world commemorated the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, The Bridgeport Military Academy joined organizations and individuals across the country to remember and honor the thousands of people killed in the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The event was planned by cadets of the Civil Air Patrol program from the Stratford Eagles Composite Squadron. There was a ceremony held during morning formation at BMA where the names of those who perished in the attacks on 9/11, from the State of Connecticut, were read aloud. Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Facundo Cremel, who also is the Cadet Commander of the Naval Junior ROTC program, rang a bell after each name was said.

After, the cadets watched a brief video about an act of heroism from September 11, 2001. The event concluded with the Freedom Walk around Seaside Park. Cadets, staff, community members, and local first responders all completed a memorial lap around the portion of Seaside Park located next to the school. The procession was lead by a joint Civil Air Patrol and NJROTC color guard.

The school observed multiple moments of silence throughout the morning marking key moments on 9/11. Stratford Eagles Squadron cadets call upon others to continue to commemorate the day by visiting serve.gov or 911day.org to become involved in community service opportunities.

