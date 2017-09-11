Library talk — Hollywood: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

The Stratford Lifelong Learners, a joint initiative of the Stratford Library and Stratford Senior Services, continue their series of special programs with Hollywood: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow by film critic and author Susan Granger on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., in the Lovell Room.

The Lifelong Learners is a group of community individuals age 50 and up who meet for opportunities and events and present a series of programs on a variety of topics throughout the year. Events alternate between the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street and Raymond E. Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street in Stratford.

Author/critic Susan Granger, who grew up in Hollywood the daughter of director/producer S. Sylvan Simon whose credits include Son of Lassie, Born Yesterday and Bud Abbott and Lou Costello in Hollywood, studied journalism and graduated with a bachelor of arts from the University of Pennsylvania. A film critic for more than 25 years, in addition to her syndicated column and related website, susangranger.com, Susan writes reviews for Video Librarian magazine. At the Stratford Library she will give her personal perspective on Hollywood, past and present. Her latest book, 150 Timeless Movies also will be available for purchase after her talk.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 203-385-4164.