Forest to Shore Day Sept. 23

Bridgeport Fitting’s Forest to Shore Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

There will be nature walks for all ages at Roosevelt Forest and Stratford Point with Dave Wright and Frank Mantlik, a master birder. There also will be historical tours at Perry House and walks at the Shakespeare Theatre with David Wright and guest speakers including representatives from Sacred Heart University and CT Audubon offering tours of the ongoing living shoreline and coastal restoration projects at Stratford Point.

The Stratford Recreation Department will be conducting nature art projects from 9 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt Forest, along with games, face painting and henna. Also, an archery demonstration is scheduled at Roosevelt Forest Range at 1 p.m.

The Connecticut Audubon Society will host a hawk and owl presentation at Roosevelt Forest and falconer Brian Bradley will be at Stratford Point.

Thanks to Arts Coordinator Margaret Bodell, there will be concert at Paradise Green with Chris Cavaliere and David Hogan, featuring the married duo, the Sawtelles.

In addition, there will be several animal shows throughout the day with the Beardsley Zoomobile, Animal Embassy and Curious Creatures.

Boothe Park museums and buildings will be open from 9-noon and the Miniature Railroad Building will be open from noon to 4 p.m. A hawk watch will happen at Boothe in the afternoon with Mike Aurelia as guide. Mike is an experienced birder who grew up in Stratford. He is on the State Board of the Connecticut Audubon Society and has led bird walks, in the past, for the Stratford Bird Festival and the town of Greenwich.

The Stratford Historical Society and Stratford Library will feature Library Director Sheri Szymanski. She will speak on the history of the Stratford Library Association which was organized in 1885. Sheri will speak at 1 p.m. at the Stratford Library Lovell Room.

Shakespeare Theater Grounds will host A Midsummer Night’s Dream production sponsored by the Mighty Quinn Foundation and Cambridge American Stage Tours at 7:30 p.m. The grounds will be open at 5 p.m. for picnics and food trucks will be available. In addition Perry House is sponsoring NOLAfest at 6 p.m. Tickets are required. Visit perryhousestratford.org/nolafest for information.

The event also will feature Connecticut’s State Troubadour, Kate Callihan.

For the schedule and updates, visit celebratestratford.com.

Sponsored by Milford Bank and UIL.