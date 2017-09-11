Grimes promoted to teen services head at Stratford Library

Director Sheri Szymanski has announced that Reference Librarian Beth Grimes has been promoted as head of teen services at the Stratford Library.

Grimes, a graduate of Fairfield University with a bachelor of arts in English and studio art and a master of arts in teaching and foundations, replaces Lucretia Duwel who recently retired from the position. Grimes also is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University with an MLS in information and library science. She lives in Fairfield.

For the past five years, she has worked at the Stratford Library as a reference librarian and has been responsible for managing the Library’s social media accounts, running programs, collection development, answering tech questions and assisting patrons with research projects. She was awarded the Connecticut Library Association’s 2017 Excellence in Public Library Service, along with her co-worker, for their programming series geared to the millennial crowd. Prior to the Stratford Library, Grimes worked at Darien Library as a teen services intern, a technology assistant and a knowledge and learning services librarian.

Grimes said she is excited to be joining Teen Services and looks forward to hearing from 6th-12th graders in town about what programs and services they would like to see the Library offer. She loves all things YA (especially Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and anything written by Rainbow Rowell) so stop by anytime to talk to her about the latest teen books, movies and manga.