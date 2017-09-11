Harvest Festival marks 40 years on Paradise Green

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport will conduct its 40th annual Harvest Festival of Arts & Crafts on Paradise Green, Main Street, Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This juried show features professional artisans from Connecticut and New England states including many from Stratford and surrounding communities. More than 50 crafters and artists will be displaying and selling their work which will include fall and holiday decorations, home furnishings and decor, blown and stained glass, pottery, wood carvings, stitchery and fabric arts, jewelry, clothing and fashion accessories. Although the number of entries in each category is limited by the jury, there are still some openings. Artisans using natural or recycled materials in their creations are especially welcome.

Local businesses providing products, services or information contributing to personal health, safety and well-being in the community also are invited to inquire about taking a booth. Other activities at the 40th annual Harvest Festival include face painting, hands-on tie dying, games for children and live musical entertainment for all ages from the gazebo throughout the day. The public is invited to browse through hundreds of used books and DVDs, select an attic

treasure, or take a chance at the quilt raffle. There will be traditional lunch and snack food selections, home baked goods, including Harvest Festival’s signature cheesecake sold by the slice.

Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 203-556-0908.