The Stratford High football team lost to host New Milford, 37-7, in the season opener for both.
Toure Hall scored a touchdown for the Red Devils versus their game with South-West Conference rival.
The Green Wave showed why they are an SWC contender, with returning quarterback Tyler Sullivan and a defense that brought back nine starters.
Stratford’s Joey August completed 8 of 17 passes for 90 yards.
Hall ran 15 times for 102 yards.
Kyle Long (48 yards) and Isaac Soto (37 yards) each carried the ball 11 times.
Jasen Docteur caught three passes for 33 yards.
Javier Fernandez caught two balls for 12 yards.
Soto gained 46 yards on his one reception.
Nick Sorrentino and Docteur intercepted passes.
Stratford will visit East Lyme on Friday at 6:30.
The Vikings lost their opener 47-28 to Killingly High.