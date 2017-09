The Stratford High girls volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-12) win over Immaculate of Danbury on Friday.

Samm Carbone had 10 service points, six aces, six kills and four assists for the winners.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 17 service points, seven aces and 12 assists.

Brianna LaPia had 10 service points and five digs.