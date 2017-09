The Bunnell High boys soccer team lost to Brookfield High, 4-0, in its season opener on Friday.

Brookfield’s Michael Bento scored in the 25th minute.

David Walker from Kent Eannarino scored seven minutes later to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead at the half.

Sean Visnovec from Kenneth Blick tallied in the 43 rd minute, before Eannarino scored again in the 58th.

Cody McCreanor had 11 saves for Bunnell, which was outshot 16-7.

Brookfield’s Jakob Mamudi had two stops.