Bunnell High played Brookfield High to a 1-1 tie in the SWC girls soccer opener for both teams on Friday.

Nina Torcaso scored the Bunnell goal.

Catherine Coneybear tallied for Brookfield.

Clair Budnick and Fabi Millien-Faustin combined for five saves for the Lady Bulldogs.

Brookfield’s Amber Howe had four stops.