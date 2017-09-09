Stratford Star

Football: Bunnell loses opener to Masuk High

By Andy Hutchison on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell’s Rich Souffrant (20) looks to gain more yards. — Andy Hutchison photo

The Bunnell High football team dropped a 42-13 road decision to Masuk High in Monroe on Friday.

Bunnell, after jumping out to a 6-0 lead on Tyreek Smith’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown, saw Masuk reel off 35 unanswered points.

Bunnell quarterrback Tyler Phommachanh’s 10-yard keeper, on a fourth down third-quarter play, was the only other damage Bunnell’s offense could do.

Masuk quarterback Matt Hersch threw four TD passes and ran for a score, and Jack Roberge also rushed for a TD in the win.

Bunnell will host East Haven in an out-of-conference battle on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.

