The Bunnell High football team dropped a 42-13 road decision to Masuk High in Monroe on Friday.
Bunnell, after jumping out to a 6-0 lead on Tyreek Smith’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown, saw Masuk reel off 35 unanswered points.
Bunnell quarterrback Tyler Phommachanh’s 10-yard keeper, on a fourth down third-quarter play, was the only other damage Bunnell’s offense could do.
Masuk quarterback Matt Hersch threw four TD passes and ran for a score, and Jack Roberge also rushed for a TD in the win.
Bunnell will host East Haven in an out-of-conference battle on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.