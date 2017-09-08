Hoydick: Stratford ‘fits the bill’ for new Amazon HQ

How good of a location would Stratford be for a possible Amazon corporate headquarters?

State Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120, thinks it’s a prime spot worthy of consideration.

Hoydick called for a review of the potential to bring Amazon either directly to Stratford, or at least to the Bridgeport region in a statement issued on Friday.

“Stratford and the greater Bridgeport region fits the bill perfectly for Amazon’s new corporate headquarters, and we have numerous locations right here in Stratford that would be ideal,” said Hoydick, who is executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and a Stratford mayoral candidate. “We have the skilled labor force down here essential for Amazon’s operations, as well as access by highway, airport, train and medium harbor ports, and Bridgeport has a deep harbor port.”

Amazon, based in Seattle, announced on Thursday that it plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America and cities have began making their cases to be considered.

“In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community,” the company said in a statement. The company has issued a request for proposals for inquiring cities and regions.

Hoydick said she would seek a regional effort to try to land Amazon in the Stratford area.

“The key to making this happen is regional cooperation,” added Hoydick. “I would look to work with the leaders of our neighboring communities to make this happen – the benefit to all of our communities in terms of jobs and economic development would be tremendous.”

Stratford has tried to improve economic development over the years. FedEx Ground recently opened a distribution center in the town’s industrial area near Bridgeport.

Hoydick expressed displeasure that Gov. Dan Malloy has stepped forward to promote a Hartford location for the headquarters, saying that Malloy should “look beyond his determination to bail Hartford out” and that the Bridgeport area is “far better suited for Amazon’s headquarters.”