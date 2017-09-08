Mentoring program helps high school students

Thirty-five aspiring aerospace machinists, mechanics and technicians from seven area trade and high schools participated in the Career Pathways Union Mentoring Program conducted by Teamsters Local Union 1150 and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, at their Stratford facility this summer. Seventy Teamster mentors — two per intern — spent eight hours a day for eight paid weeks with the high school juniors and seniors coaching them on manufacturing processes as they gained real-world work experience. Since the program began in 2001, hundreds of the students have gone on to receive full-time job placement at Sikorsky. Students this year were selected from Platt Technical High School in Milford, W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury, Emmett O’Brien Technical High School in Ansonia, Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet High School in Bridgeport, Bridgeport Aquaculture School, and Shelton High School. The program held a closing ceremony Aug. 31.