The Stratford High football team will travel to New Milford on Friday night at 7.
The Red Devils posted a 2-8 record in 2016. The Green Wave went 5-5.
“Things are going well,” said head coach Jack Petion, who was hired in March. “The kids began to hit the weight room in April and they are working hard. They know what is expected of them.”
Petion is a former assistant coach at Southern Connecticut State University. He previously coached at Newington and Northwest Catholic.
Toure Hall, Anthony Davis, Isaac Soto and Dan Cox are team captains.
“We want to make sure we are doing things fundamentally right every day,” Petion said. “We’ll be mixing a spread on offense with a double tight with some double wing. Jack Ryan will be our quarterback. He is learning a new system, so we are throwing bits and pieces at him and he is progressing quickly.”
Ryan, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior, completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in six games of action as a sophomore.
Kyle Long, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior, will be the featured back. He rushed for three touchdowns as a junior.
Hall (15 receptions), Soto, Jasen Docteur, Gavin Scofield, John Bike and Braydon Seaburg will be the top receivers.
“We have some playmakers on this team,” Petion said. “We are working with the personnel we have and putting them in the best position to succeed. That is part of the process. We’ve had three weeks to evaluate players, acknowledge their strengths, and play to them.”
Davis will anchor an offensive line that includes Isaiah Beasley, Ray McIlhoney, Jake Chittem and Jack Delise.
“We will play the best eleven players we have on offense and defense,” Petion said. “But, we will look to rotate six or seven lineman in the game to keep everyone fresh.”
Nick Sorrentino and Long will be the inside linebackers.
Hall, Jaysen Medera, Glen Diaz and Bike are outside backers.
Ryan Wechter, Docteur, Seaburg, Jason Sargent and Soto will play in the secondary.
“Stratford is a great town with talented athletes,” Petion said. “We’re receiving great support from the parents, faculty and the administration. The players are excited to take on this challenge.”