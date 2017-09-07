The Bunnell High football team will travel to Monroe on Friday to play Masuk High at 7 p.m. in the season opener for both teams.
“I think as a program we exceeded expectations last season,” head coach Sean Mignone said of the Bulldogs going 8-3 and playing in the Class M state playoffs.
“We had a special senior class. This year the challenge for us is to go out ann being as competitive as we can be.”
Among the graduated standouts is quarterback Mike Castelot (1,483 yards, 19 TDs).
Also gone are one of the top receiving corps in the state with Zhyaire Fernandes (1,282 yards, 23 TDs), Brett Bogdwicz (807 yards, 12 TDs) and 465 yards, 4 TDs).
Sophomore Tyler Phommachanh will run Bunnell’s spread attack against Masuk High, a Class L playoff team a year ago
“Tyler is looking very comfortable,” said Mignone. “He did get a couple of starts (when Castelot was injured) so it’s not a complete baptism of fire.” Phommachanh threw for 484 yards and four scores.
Jarrod Davis (487 yards, 3 TDs), Xavier Edwards, along with Jaylen Madison, will spark the ground game.
Davis, Edwards, Rich Souffrant, and David Vereen are team captains.
“We are inexperienced at wide receiver, but the players are fast and talented,” Mignone said of the group led by Souffrant and Armstrong Antoine.
The offensive line returns three starters in Vereen, Grant diBenedetto and Nick Zdru. They will be joined by Howard Powell and Magnus Ordner.
“We have Avery Nunn back to do our kicking and that will make life easier,” said Mignone of the senior who booted two field goals and accounted for 39 point-after-touchdowns.
“We will be playing our best players, and switching them in and out when we can,” Mignone said of his defense. “Taalyman Staton (31 tackles) will be on the d-line with Souffrant (54 tackles) Vereen, Powell (31 tackles) and Zdru.
“Davis and Edwards (55 tackles) are linebackers. Antoine, Elijah Alexander, Tyrick Smith, Ja’Len Madison and Christ N’Dabian will be in the secondary.
“We are inexperienced at some skill positions, but have talent there. We need our o-line and our front seven on defense to lead us each week as we get more playing time for the new guys.
“If we limit mistakes, we’ll have a chance every Friday night.”