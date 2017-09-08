Energy assistance program underway

Persons 60 and over may apply for help with their oil, gas and electric bills through the Energy Assistance Program. Shirley Dominguez, Social Services specialist, is scheduling appointments to assist persons who meet income guidelines, which are as follows: 1 person is $32,514; 2 people is $42,519; 3 people is $52,523; 4 people is $62,528 and 5 people is $72,532.

“When applying there is paperwork that must be presented,” said Dominguez. “When someone calls to make an appointment, a letter indicating what they need to bring with them for the application to be completed will be mailed to them. Appointments are Tuesday and Thursday mornings.”

Residents should call now for appointments for October and November to make sure their applications are completed in a timely way. Applications are sent to ABCD in Bridgeport for final processing. Award letters are then mailed to applicants from ABCD indicating what their amount will be.

To make an appointment, call the Baldwin Center at 203-385-4050. Home visits are available for those who cannot get to the Baldwin Center. Persons under the age of 60 may apply for Energy Assistance by calling Stratford Community Services, at 203-385-4095.