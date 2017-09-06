Primary Day in Stratford

Next Tuesday is Primary Day, when Stratford Democrats and Republicans decide who will be their candidates for mayor and Town Council in November.

Registered voters in both major parties will head to the polls on Sept. 12 to set the field for November.

Republicans townwide will choose between endorsed mayoral candidate Rep. Laura Hoydick and challenger Sandra Zalik, a former Town Council member. Zalik is also registered as petitioning candidate, meaning she will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot regardless of the outcome.

The Democrats will decide between Joe Paul, Lenny Petruccelli and Stephanie Philips on who will be their mayoral nominee. Democrats failed to select a nominee at the July 20 Democratic Town Committee meeting. Although Philips received the most votes (38), she did not receive a majority.

Paul, who was the Democratic standard bearer four years ago, will be on the ballot in November no matter what happens as he has qualified to be a petitioning candidate.

Democrats will also have seven primaries for Town Council. John Rich and Bieu Tran will challenge Council Chairman Beth Daponte for the 1st District Democratic nomination. The 2nd District race will feature incumbent Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner and Neil Sherman. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem is being challenged by Dion Francis. The 4th District will pit Councilman David Harden against his former wife, Indiana Susaña. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann will be opposed by former Councilman John Dempsey. Prez Palmer will challenge incumbent Councilman Philip Young for his Democratic nomination. And 10th District Councilman Tina Manus will face off with Matt Light for that district’s Democratic nomination.

The Republicans will have a pair of primaries for Town Council seats. Mark Scheck will challenge endorsed candidate Chris Pia for the District 1 nod. Pia replaces Donald Anderson, who had won the nomination at the July 20 RTC nominating meeting. Incumbent 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo will challenge endorsed 7th District Town Council nominee Bill Perillo. This is Antezzo’s second primary challenge. She defeated former councilman Gavin Forrester in a primary two years ago before beating Sean Haubert in the November 2015 election.

