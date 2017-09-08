New Haven railroads topic of Stratford Library program

Stratford Library begins the fall season of Sunday Afternoon Talks on Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. with The New Haven Railroad’s Pioneering AC Electrification and Its Locomotives. Guest speaker is engineer Richard Abramson.

Having an interest in trains and the New Haven Railroad since childhood, Abramson went to work for the New Haven RR in 1968, continuing on with Penn Central, Amtrak and several other railroads. He became a locomotive engineer in a career where he held numerous positions in 44 years of service. He retired in 2012 as superintendent of operations for the Housatonic Railroad in Canaan, Conn.

For the Library program Abramson’s power point program will cover the pioneering AC electrification of the New Haven RR and why such a project was undertaken beginning in 1907, and the electric locomotives that pulled the trains. The New Haven’s electrification served as the prototype for other railroads that electrified utilizing what the New Haven and Westinghouse had developed.

Talks are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of future talks through May 2018 is available at stratfordlibrary.org.