Stratford property transfers, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.
1021 Nichols Ave.: Anthony Curti to Franklin B. Soto for $315,000.
65 Lovell Place: Bradley A. and Elizabeth M. Gutcheon to Edward Santos for $220,000.
36 Frances Place: Janice Ryan to Ashley Knighton for $339,000.
99 North Parade St.: Thomas A. and Maureen L. Kuhar to Patrick Hughes for $150,000.
616 A Cherokee Lane: Jane Newman to Patrick T. Hurley for $185,000.
360 Burritt Ave.: Pinnacle East LLC to Evelyn Ramirez for $251,000.
306 Highview Drive: Anthony B. Santo to Anthony Rudolf for $355,000.
263 Allyndale Drive: Nicholas Barnes and Sarah Murrell to Mark Boykin for $273,000.
56 Blackhawk Lane, Unit A: Catherine Bedlovies to Carole Kelley Romano for $225,000.
175 Grove St.: The Estate of Jean S. O’Nelll to Marleen Espinal for $230,000.
778-B Quinnipiac Lane: Kathryn M. Trotti and Elaine M. Bennett to Kathleen West for $215,000.
255 Short Beach Road: Ann Marie Guzzi to Laura Schack for $241,200.
30 Century Drive a.k.a. 725 Woodend Road: Arthur M. Fiore Jr. and Donna Marie Fiore to Parcel 1 Stratford LLC for $584,500.
302 Bar Harbor Road: The estate of Doris W. Gerety to Bradley Gutcheon for $210,000.
852 Wilcoxson Ave.: Wachs Family Partnership to Kesha Paul for $242,000.
235 Wilbar Drive: Edward J. and Laurie J. Meyers to David A. Garcia Marias for $315,000.
83 Wiklund Ave.: Estate of Judith A. Zuiewski to Patricio Ortiz for $155,000.
159 Columbus Ave.: Arbor Acres LLC to Patricia Williams for $106,000.
335 Roosevelt Ave.: Russell J. Sequeira Jr. and Estella M. Sequeira to William Craig for $210,000.
10 McLean St.: Louis and Ilka Molnar to Gerardo H. Anzo for $190,000.
175 Lawlor Terrace: East Coast Renovators LLC to George Saint Jacques for $325,000.
1460 Elm St. Unit B.: James and Maryanne Champagne to Thomas C. Gill for $146,000.
195 Maple St.: Beverly Coscia to Stephen P. Lawler for $355,000.
240 Highland Ave.: Marilyn Degnan to Cheryl V. Williams for $440,000.
67 Gina Circle: Krishna Bhakoo to Fior Sencion for $305,000.
94 Disbrow St.: Todd Roeder to Jose Sepulveda Jr. for $240,000.