Stratford property transfers, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

1021 Nichols Ave.: Anthony Curti to Franklin B. Soto for $315,000.

65 Lovell Place: Bradley A. and Elizabeth M. Gutcheon to Edward Santos for $220,000.

36 Frances Place: Janice Ryan to Ashley Knighton for $339,000.

99 North Parade St.: Thomas A. and Maureen L. Kuhar to Patrick Hughes for $150,000.

616 A Cherokee Lane: Jane Newman to Patrick T. Hurley for $185,000.

360 Burritt Ave.: Pinnacle East LLC to Evelyn Ramirez for $251,000.

306 Highview Drive: Anthony B. Santo to Anthony Rudolf for $355,000.

263 Allyndale Drive: Nicholas Barnes and Sarah Murrell to Mark Boykin for $273,000.

56 Blackhawk Lane, Unit A: Catherine Bedlovies to Carole Kelley Romano for $225,000.

175 Grove St.: The Estate of Jean S. O’Nelll to Marleen Espinal for $230,000.

778-B Quinnipiac Lane: Kathryn M. Trotti and Elaine M. Bennett to Kathleen West for $215,000.

255 Short Beach Road: Ann Marie Guzzi to Laura Schack for $241,200.

30 Century Drive a.k.a. 725 Woodend Road: Arthur M. Fiore Jr. and Donna Marie Fiore to Parcel 1 Stratford LLC for $584,500.

302 Bar Harbor Road: The estate of Doris W. Gerety to Bradley Gutcheon for $210,000.

852 Wilcoxson Ave.: Wachs Family Partnership to Kesha Paul for $242,000.

235 Wilbar Drive: Edward J. and Laurie J. Meyers to David A. Garcia Marias for $315,000.

83 Wiklund Ave.: Estate of Judith A. Zuiewski to Patricio Ortiz for $155,000.

159 Columbus Ave.: Arbor Acres LLC to Patricia Williams for $106,000.

335 Roosevelt Ave.: Russell J. Sequeira Jr. and Estella M. Sequeira to William Craig for $210,000.

10 McLean St.: Louis and Ilka Molnar to Gerardo H. Anzo for $190,000.

175 Lawlor Terrace: East Coast Renovators LLC to George Saint Jacques for $325,000.

1460 Elm St. Unit B.: James and Maryanne Champagne to Thomas C. Gill for $146,000.

195 Maple St.: Beverly Coscia to Stephen P. Lawler for $355,000.

240 Highland Ave.: Marilyn Degnan to Cheryl V. Williams for $440,000.

67 Gina Circle: Krishna Bhakoo to Fior Sencion for $305,000.

94 Disbrow St.: Todd Roeder to Jose Sepulveda Jr. for $240,000.