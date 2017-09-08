Stratford Star

No such thing as a ‘spoiler’

By Stratford Star on September 8, 2017

To the Editor:

In the town of Stratford, we should be welcoming more faces on the mayoral debate stage, not less.

The “spoiler” argument does nothing more than hinder our democracy, and bolster the notion that the two-party system isn’t broken. Having more choices allows more voices into the conversation, and we should welcome this in the council elections as well.

Whomever makes the best case to the town and their respective district will win the election. This keeps our democracy open and inclusive to all residents of our town.

Vincent Caizzi

