Stop taking election signs

To the Editor:

I’m using this platform to report a theft. The dollar value of the item is not high, but the symbolic value of the theft is enormous, to my way of thinking.

We’re in an important political season in which many candidates with differing points of view are campaigning to be elected. Many of us show our support with signs on our property. I am one of those and this past Saturday someone stepped onto my property to steal my sign in support of mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips.

I know I’m not the only one with this experience. The small-minded, insecure arrogance that propels such actions astounds me. I hope that all candidates, regardless of party, will communicate with their supporters that this is a time for sharing views, discussing issues, making reasoned choices and electing those we feel will lead us in a healthy direction. It’s not a time for petty theft of signs or of elections.