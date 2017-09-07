Stop taking election signs

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on September 7, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

I’m using this platform to report a theft. The dollar value of the item is not high, but the symbolic value of the theft is enormous, to my way of thinking.

We’re in an important political season in which many candidates with differing points of view are campaigning to be elected. Many of us show our support with signs on our property. I am one of those and this past Saturday someone stepped onto my property to steal my sign in support of mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips.

I know I’m not the only one with this experience. The small-minded, insecure arrogance that propels such actions astounds me. I hope that all candidates, regardless of party, will communicate with their supporters that this is a time for sharing views, discussing issues, making reasoned choices and electing those we feel will lead us in a healthy direction. It’s not a time for petty theft of signs or of elections.

Andy Byrne

  • Michael Sullivan

    To me, yes, the theft is very irritating, to say the least. However, the fact that someone would walk onto someone else’s property and remove the sign is the violation to me. Shameful!

