To the Editor:

Greg has my support 100%. He is a very dedicated guy. When you contact him, he gets back to you at a reasonable time. And follows up on whatever it is.

Greg has been a voice for the people. He is so totally against raising taxes. He’s not afraid to speak up at the Town Council meetings. He doesn’t back down and is not afraid of Mayor John Harkins. He doesn’t get intimidated by the Town Council or the mayor.

We the people of the 5th District appreciate and support him.