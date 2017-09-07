Stratford Star

Writer backs Tran for Council

By Stratford Star on September 7, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Although I am a strong supporter of Stephanie Philips for mayor of Stratford, and I do not live in District 1, I wish to lend my support to Bieu Tran, a Democratic Party candidate for that district.

I first got to meet Bieu in 2003 as a student at Warren Harding High School. I was a counselor at the school. I witnessed Bieu’s growth as a brilliant and conscientious student in the school’s International Baccalaureate Magnet School Program over the next three years. As a student, he demonstrated a maturity beyond his age. He and I would often engage in discussions on politics, science and philosophy. I was impressed with Bieu’s thorough responses to my questions and arguments. He displayed a great deal of depth and knowledge for being so young. I knew then that Bieu was destined for a great future.

Bieu graduated from Harding High School and he eventually graduated from the University of Connecticut-my alma mater. He went on to receive advanced degrees from other distinguished universities. He and I had interactions over the years as he did outstanding work for the City of Bridgeport and as I volunteered for community organizations. I am also immensely proud of Bieu’s service to our country as an officer in the United States Navy.

Now that Bieu is a Stratford resident, I am convinced that he will bring his excellent intellect, talent and expertise to finding solutions to many of Stratford’s problems. I firmly believe that Bieu will be a very capable candidate who will serve his district with honesty, selflessness and dedication. I feel proud to endorse him.

Donald Goodson

