Tran ‘a refreshing’ candidate

To the Editor:

We moved to Stratford thee years ago drawn by an antique home filled with architecture and history…and a big yard for two extremely active children and a large runaway dog.

What we got was an amazing community; kind neighbors, support from the tremendous staff of the Stratford Parents Place, a glorious celebration of 100 years of the Stratford First Baptist Church, outdoor yoga and A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the grounds of the Shakespeare Theatre, an impressive tasting from local breweries at the ShakesBeer Festival, and the gift of an umbrella from a total stranger named Angel when caught in a downpour.

This is a town full of good people. Good people of all socioeconomic backgrounds, colors and creeds.

I believe Bieu Tran is one of them. When he arrived on my front porch he did not begin with, “this is what I am going to do for you.” He began with, “What are your concerns? What do you hope for and need from our community?”

How refreshing for a candidate not to have preconceived notions of what Stratford is, but instead, to ask: What do all of our citizens need and deserve? Where can we go from here? How can we find efficiencies within Town Government? How can we make Stratford a cleaner and greener place to live? How can we pump more money into our community through untapped green economy opportunities?

Bieu has put forth fresh bold ideas that will support all of Stratford.

Let us judge our candidates by the merit of their ideas, the content of their character, and the skills and experience they bring to the position. Nothing else matters. New faces and new ideas should be welcomed and embraced.