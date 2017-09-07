A better Stratford is a ‘common goal’

To the Editor:

When I announced and began my process of campaigning for the 4th District Council seat, I knew it would be a lot of work; especially with being given the reputation of a mentally unstable woman who didn’t live in Stratford by the current opponent; but never did it cross my mind how rewarding this experience would become.

Meeting residents as I knock on the door to introduce myself and to express my goals for our community, and listening to residents has enforced the realization of how much of true leadership with no agenda of personal benefits our community needs.

I stated in my letter of support to members of the Democratic Town Committee back in July… District 4 needs a calm and effective voice who will fight for them, not with other people. They need a voice to represent integrity, dignity, respect, loyalty, but most importantly someone who can be worthy of trusting. I am that voice. i will strive to deliver goals with solutions for a better district.

Our community needs to be beautiful in every way, there should be no issues of flooding in our streets, especially with the kind of taxes we are paying and the possibility of an increase with our current leaders choice of voting for tax increase. Working with public safety is a huge goal for the Fourth. My neighbors are concerned with increase in crime activities; assurance of a safer environment, including surveillance at High Park and solutions to the ongoing issues Honeyspot Hotel bring to Stratford are also priorities.

Communicating with our town’s administration to help bring viable and sustainable economic development to our area; Shakespeare theater being one of them, to help small business grow, and to ensure that Board of Education funding is being used for our children’s classrooms and for quality education. To reach success is a common goal of building a better Stratford, as well as lowering taxes. My neighbors need to be ensured they will have a voice; someone representing them in Town Hall. Ensuring them with true leadership is my reward of a “golden meal ticket.”

Indiana Susaña