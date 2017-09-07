Vote for Pia and Hoydick

To the Editor:

During my two terms as councilman and current term as a Board of Education member, I have never chose to engage those who used hateful words, lies and hearsay tactics to disrupt my message. I felt as though I never needed to use negativity to try and break them down to build myself up as there was always enough positive things to talk about. I have always chosen to unite and lead, not divide and conquer.

That is why I am supporting Chris Pia for 1st District councilman and Laura Hoydick for mayor of Stratford. They both share my views on uniting Stratford to incite positive change and lead us to the next level of progress. Instead of engaging in the negative social media rhetoric, they are out meeting the residents of Stratford, sharing their optimistic message and their plan on how we move the Town forward.

In addition to their many years of dedication and service to Stratford, their actions and support over the last several years have helped motivate progress that defined their goals for Stratford.

Economic development is vital to our future success. Business has found its way to Stratford and The Historic Airport Agreement / reconstruction of Main Street have set the stage for The Stratford Army Engine Plant to become a reality. Chris and Laura see this as the economic stimulator that will finally help us generate real tax revenue and relieve the residential tax burden, increase home values, fund our school system and our Town services.

It’s time to renew the spirit of Stratford. We don’t need to change our path. We need people who will effectively lead us down that path and continue the work of all those who have dedicated countless hours to getting us where we are today. Let’s keep Stratford moving forward.

Please join me in rejecting the hate, renewing civility in our Town government and support Chris and Laura in the Sept. 12 primary, then again in November.

Chris Barnaby

Board of Education member