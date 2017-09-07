Only one choice for 1st District Democrats

To the Editor:

Primary day is Tuesday, Sept. 12. Democrats in the 1st District will have three candidates to choose from; John Rich, Beth Daponte, and Bieu Tran.

John Rich is the only choice for the 1st District. John grew up in Lordship and has lived in the District for most of his life. He has spent years serving the community, most notably as a volunteer paramedic with Stratford EMS. He has also served on various Town committees helping to find solutions to issues that have faced the town.

As a fellow Democrat, I urge you to cast your vote for John Rich, and enable him to continue to work with all of the town’s elected officials, and agencies, to make Stratford a better place for all of us.

Robert M. Calzone