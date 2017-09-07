Former teacher supports Tran

To the Editor:

I am a lifelong Stratford resident and my children all attended Stratford schools. I recently retired as a chemistry teacher from Harding High School in Bridgeport.

During my time teaching at Harding, I taught countless students from all walks of life, many of whom were sons and daughters of immigrants. One of the highlights of my teaching career was having Bieu Tran for three years in my chemistry classes. Bieu is a shining example that our public school system remains the greatest engine of dreams. It does not only produce our future doctors and lawyers but also the next generation of citizens and leaders. I have known Bieu for many years and I can attest that he is a good family man with incredible intellectual abilities and a dedication to public service.

As a retired teacher, public education remains an issue dear to my heart. I know that Bieu deeply believes in our school system as he plans to send his three young children to Stratford schools when they reach school-age. While some are walking away from public education, Bieu is all-in.

Furthermore, having been involved with chemistry and environmental science my entire life, I am a strong supporter of Bieu’s plan to build a green economy in Stratford. He is looking to solarize all municipal and school buildings, which will reduce town energy costs, thereby saving taxpayer money. He also plans to solarize parts of the Stratford Army Engine Plant site. Furthermore, Bieu will work to implement an Adopt-A-Tree program paid for by community block grants, which will not only beautify our neighborhoods but also reduce our greenhouse gas emission. Finally, his plan to improve Stratford’s recycling rate by working with the private sector to reward citizens’ recycling efforts is a bold idea. The key is that green initiatives give Stratford an edge in attracting green businesses to our Town and create new jobs.

I am proud to call Bieu Tran my student. I cannot wait until November when I can call him our councilman.