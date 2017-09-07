Think strategically, vote for Paul

Do you vote in Stratford? Then you have less than two weeks before the polls open for the September 12 primary.
I’m asking all Democrats to think strategically before you vote. Look at whom you are really voting for and how your vote will affect you in November.
On the Democratic ticket, there are three candidates. Who among them has the best chance of beating Laura Hoydick and ending the Harkins Town Hall dynasty?
Joe Paul.
He’s the Democrat who has made it a point to knock on every door possible. (If you haven’t seen him yet at your door, you will likely meet him before Nov. 7.)
He’s the only Democrat who has the experience in dealing with multi-million dollar budgets and thousands of employees.
He’s the only Democrat on the ticket who has committed to cutting taxes with specifics steps and a pay-for-performance agreement recently published in the Stratford Star.
That’s why you should vote for Joe.
He’s not part of the problems that have led to your taxes skyrocketing.
Joe went the extra step when he got petition signatures to be on the Democratic primary ballot. He also made sure that he will be on the general ballot in November.
Knowing Joe will be on the ballot on Nov. 7 makes it impossible for Len Petruccelli or Stephanie Philips to win against any Republican candidate because Joe will get a large percentage of the vote.
That’s why my vote will be strategically cast for Joe Paul as the Democratic candidate for mayor.
If you want a Democrat to be mayor then you’ll join me in voting for Joe Paul.
Your vote for Joe Paul on Sept. 12 will ensure your vote in November counts.