LETTER: Rich is the right choice

By Stratford Star on September 7, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Let’s look at John Rich and his history as a lifelong resident of Stratford, his many

years of volunteering for the Stratford EMS, the co-chairman of the Dog Park Subcommittee and The Stratford Democratic Town Committee.

I met his mother, his brother and his sister the other evening.  What a lovely family.  He also has two grown children and is expecting his first grandchild next winter. John’s platform is to work toward goals that will benefit all the people of Stratford.  Some of which are as follows:

  • Deal with the Army and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • Move forward with the Army Engine Plant
  • Establish a Long Beach Commission
  • Work with surrounding communities to improve Stratford’s buying power and increase our jobs.

And

  • Shakespeare, Shakespeare, Shakespeare. Bring back The Bard.

As a lifelong resident of Stratford, John has far more significant knowledge of these issues and the experience to address them.  Please help elect John Rich by voting with me at the primary on Sept. 12.

Lisa Kasak



