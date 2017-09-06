LETTER: We should ask for better

To the Editor:

I’m Mark Scheck. A Republican. A fiscal conservative businessman.

Years of tax hikes are reprehensible and unsound. We can’t afford this march to insolvency. In order to resolve current issues and face new challenges we need a real businessman not beholden to past actions for new answers. In the past our citizens have been hurt by unsound actions such as trying to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant, which I was against.

We should ask can Stratford survive by voting for more taxes. We should ask how candidates are chosen. We should ask if, just like in past, they are chosen in smoke filled backrooms.

We should ask if these candidates have the people’s interest in mind.

We should ask if they are here to serve the people.

We should ask do they have the experience to manage the city finances.

We should ask as Thomas Jefferson said “When a government betrays the people by amassing too much power and becoming tyrannical, the people have no choice but to change it.” Is it time?

Finally, ask in the word of Lincoln, if a candidate supports “a government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

I support lowering our taxes. I support separating the reserve funds from the town budget.

I have over a decade of experience managing six and seven figure budgets.

I’m a huge supporter of the Stratford YMCA. A member of the YMCA’s board.

I’m involved with Cub Scout Pack 74 of Lordship.

I have invested in banks and created small businesses. I support renegotiating the awful contracts, not in Strafford’s interest, that made Stratford insolvent.

Imagine: A vibrant community with lowered taxes. A balanced budget. Reducing one of the highest mill rates in the state of Connecticut. Property values recovering. A Stratford as a destination for people. A profitable Blues at the Beach. A place attracting people to our beautiful shoreline. People and business eager to move here.

Finally our city brought to fiscal order.

Vote for Scheck and Sandra Zalik on Sept. 12.

Mark Scheck