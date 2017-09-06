Vote Hoydick, Pia and Perillo

To the Editor:

My decision to run for 9th District Councilman was motivated by Laura Hoydick’s decision to run for mayor. My primary reason to seek the position is that it seems a natural next step after serving for many years on the Parks and Recreation Committee, the Beautification Committee, the Recycling Committee, and other town boards and commissions.

We have candidates for office who have earned your vote because they do care more about our community, our state, and our world than about negativity and opponent bashing. Laura Hoydick, a lifelong Stratford resident, is one of those who is a class act and a community activist.

Laura helps the community of Stratford with action and commitment. She served on the Sterling House Community Center Board of Directors for many years and continues to serve on the golf committee since she helped begin the annual fundraising event twenty-six years ago. Whether serving on the Perry House Board, volunteering for the Vicki Soto 5K, or working for her church, Laura gives her all. While raising three bright, successful daughters with her husband Paul and a commitment to family, Laura demonstrated time management skills that allowed her to work and volunteer tirelessly for the greater good.

Laura Hoydick has proudly and honorably represented Stratford for the past seven years as our 120th District state representative. She has earned our vote for mayor and we need her to move Stratford forward. For the good of our town, registered Republicans can vote on Sept. 12 in the primary for Laura Hoydick.

We have a great team of candidates who love Stratford and will work hard and respectfully to make the town even better for future generations. Help our team by voting for Laura Hoydick, Chris Pia and Bill Perillo on Sept. 12 and be sure to vote on Nov. 7 in the general election which will put in office the future leaders of our great town of Stratford.

Bill O’Brien