Keep town moving in the right direction

To the Editor:

The town still does not have a budget for the fiscal year 2017-18. That is because, although six of ten members of the Town Council have consistently voted to keep your taxes level, the mayor and a minority of four Council members want another significant increase. And, although the majority has compromised and revised their plan three times, listening to concerns expressed by the dissenters, the mayor and the minority have shown no willingness to work towards a solution.

Because they dared to go against the status quo, all six Council members who stood up for you have primary opponents on Tuesday, Sept. 12. It is vitally important that registered Democrats get out and vote for Scott Farrington-Posner in District 2, Wali Kadeem in District 3, Greg Cann in District 5, Phil Young in District 6 and Tina Manus in District 10. It is equally important that registered Republicans in District 7 show up in support of Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo.

A vote for John Rich in the 1st District and Indiana Susaña in the 4th District will help ensure that the change that was started two years ago can continue.

Finally, and most importantly, there are primaries for both the Democratic and Republican candidate for mayor. The Republicans in town can vote for a continuation of the last eight years or they can choose a fiscally responsible candidate, Sandra Zalik. The choice is clear.

On the Democratic side, Stephanie Philips has been active in our community for decades, not for her own personal gain, but to make Stratford a better place. She will be a breath of fresh air as mayor. She knows how to build coalitions and work with people, whether they agree on everything or not. Stephanie is a uniter, not a divider.

Change is a process and can be bumpy at times. Please come out to vote on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and use your vote to keep Stratford moving in the right direction.