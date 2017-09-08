Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club meets Sept. 20

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will conduct their fall monthly Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Members normally meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations.

This month’s guest speaker will be Lee Ganim, “That Garden Guy.” Beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants and landscaping, are welcome.

For more information, call Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.