Petruccelli wants to make a difference

On Sept. 12, we vote to decide who will be our candidates in November. Stratford faces many challenges in the future. I am running for mayor to make a difference, to work hard to resolve the many challenges ahead of us. I believe that the mayor must be available to the citizens, to listen to their concerns, involve them in the work of the town, and build a cohesive, strong community.
I believe the major issues facing Stratford are taxes, education, tax relief for senior citizens, economic development, the Shakespeare Theater, the Army Engine Plant and the Transit-Oriented District. The underfunded pension fund has been corrected, reducing the pension bond obligation. This will enable me to reduce taxes and offer a program of tax liability relief for our senior citizens.
We need to invest in our schools. Families looking to establish roots in a community are looking to a strong school system providing the best education for their children.
We must work to strengthen our economic development. We need a comprehensive marketing plan utilizing both open land and available buildings. The Shakespeare Theatre has been empty too long. The taxpayers cannot be expected to subsidize the theater. I will issue a request for proposals to finally see this historic landmark utilized appropriately. The AVCO plant needs a plan to spearhead its remediation and redevelopment. The development of the Transit Oriented District can help stabilize our tax base. We must be mindful to implement the economic plan in a responsible manner for the adjoining neighborhoods.
My roots are solid in Stratford. I have been a resident for 60 years, graduating from the Stratford schools. I have served 16 years on the Board of Education, currently as chairman of the Building Needs Committee overseeing the many projects at the school buildings. I have also volunteered and participated in many town activities, including the Bunnell Gridiron club, the Indian Guides program, as an EMT, a little league coach and a past president of Pop Warner Football.
My commitment to Stratford is strong. I am proud to be a resident, raising my family here. I want to see our Town prosper and grow. With your help and support, as your mayor, together we will make a difference. We are stronger together.