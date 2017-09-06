LETTER: Re-elect Daponte, Harden and Young

To the Editor:

Voters are being inundated with candidates promising to lower taxes. I would like to give voters the truth about Stratford’s fiscal situation.

When the current Town Council started in December 2015, the town’s budget had a $5 million gap due to payments being due on the pension obligation bonds Stratford borrowed in 2014. For years, Stratford promised employees pensions without fully funding them. Payments on the 2014 bonds came with a balloon payment that would last through Fiscal Year 2018. From FY16 through FY18, payments on those bonds were about $22 million per year (more than 10% of the town’s budget).

Five town council members (Republicans Vincent Chase and Alan Llewelyn and Democrats David Harden, Philip Young and me) worked hard and structurally adjusted the budget. We put the town’s financial house in order by plugging the hole in the FY2016 budget and balancing the FY17 budget. We successfully kept the town’s favorable bond rating while investing in education (particularly important because while the commercial grand list has grown, the residential grand list has decreased– directly tied to the quality of education offered).

The good news is that the FY18 budget is the last with the pension bond balloon payment—it will be the worse in terms of paying off pension debt. In FY19, the 2014 pension bond payments due will decrease to $13.6 million. While some of the decrease will go to financing the new Stratford High School, there will be net savings of about $2 million (nearly .5-mill) on debt payments.

Unsurprisingly, given the tough decisions and hard work that the budget required, all incumbent councilpersons running for re-election are facing Democratic primary challengers (the Republican councilmen aren’t running).

Councilmen Harden, Young, and I made the tough and correct budgetary choices and deserve re-election. We understand the budget, having pored over it for hours. Please ask our challengers what they would have done when faced with $22 million in bond debt payments due.

We look forward to serving under more favorable economic circumstances. I ask Stratford Star readers to re-elect me, along with David Harden and Phil Young in the Democratic primary.

Beth Daponte