Stratford Star

LETTER: Re-elect Daponte, Harden and Young

By Stratford Star on September 6, 2017 in Letters · 4 Comments

To the Editor:

Voters are being inundated with candidates promising to lower taxes.  I would like to give voters the truth about Stratford’s fiscal situation.

When the current Town Council started in December 2015, the town’s budget had a $5 million gap due to payments being due on the pension obligation bonds Stratford borrowed in 2014.  For years, Stratford promised employees pensions without fully funding them. Payments on the 2014 bonds came with a balloon payment that would last through Fiscal Year 2018.  From FY16 through FY18, payments on those bonds were about $22 million per year (more than 10% of the town’s budget).

Five town council members (Republicans Vincent Chase and Alan Llewelyn and Democrats David Harden, Philip Young and me) worked hard and structurally adjusted the budget.  We put the town’s financial house in order by plugging the hole in the FY2016 budget and balancing the FY17 budget.  We successfully kept the town’s favorable bond rating while investing in education (particularly important because while the commercial grand list has grown, the residential grand list has decreased– directly tied to the quality of education offered).

The good news is that the FY18 budget is the last with the pension bond balloon payment—it will be the worse in terms of paying off pension debt.  In FY19, the 2014 pension bond payments due will decrease to $13.6 million.  While some of the decrease will go to financing the new Stratford High School, there will be net savings of about $2 million (nearly .5-mill) on debt payments.

Unsurprisingly, given the tough decisions and hard work that the budget required, all incumbent councilpersons running for re-election are facing Democratic primary challengers (the Republican councilmen aren’t running).

Councilmen Harden, Young, and I made the tough and correct budgetary choices and deserve re-election.  We understand the budget, having pored over it for hours.  Please ask our challengers what they would have done when faced with $22 million in bond debt payments due.

We look forward to serving under more favorable economic circumstances.  I ask Stratford Star readers to re-elect me, along with David Harden and Phil Young in the Democratic primary.

Beth Daponte

Town Council chairman and 1st District Town Council member

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: The ball is in your court
  2. Daponte wants to continue work
  3. You Cann make a difference
  4. Cast your ballots in September

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, Sept. 6 Next Post Petruccelli wants to make a difference
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • seanhaubert

    She is an absolute joke.

  • Alta Vista

    If there is any support for Ms. Daponte in her neighborhood it is deeply hidden. I cannot find a single lawn sign supporting her. The neighbors I speak to are very angry about her term as Council Chair. Does she not know this?nnA woman who cannot run a meeting and who lied to get into office and a man, Mr. Harden, accused of beating his wife want to be re-elected. Unbelievable! As if this is the best Stratford can offer…nnMs. Daponte, it is easy to govern in good economic times. The true test is how you govern when money is tight. nnAnd, amazingly, she predicts more favorable economic circumstances! Is she delusional?nnThere are no ‘more favorable economic circumstances’ coming to Stratford. Quite the opposite in fact.nnWith huge cuts in state funding ($21 million less for the BOE, for one example) and a significant state tax increase planned. The state capitol is researching bankruptcy protection. Businesses and taxpayers are draining out of the state in unprecedented numbers.nnIf you’re considering putting Beth back in charge of the Town Council, consider the fact that she’s presided over the most dysfunctional council in over 20 years. And still no budget! nnAnd she’s spending almost $100,000 simply to get a report on what needs to be done to seal up the AFST to protect it against wildlife and further decay. Do we really need a $100,000 report that says “fill the cracks and holes?”nnYou really have to hate Stratford to re-elect either Beth Daponte or Dave Harden.

  • Michael Sullivan

    I support the re-election of Mr. Young to the council. I find him to be an attentive and reasonable Council member and deserves another two year term.

  • Michael Sullivan

    One comment that I would like some clarification on is the balloon payment and the reduction in overall payments, after the SHS Bonding is added. There is one candidate declaring to take less money to run for Mayor, unless there is a reducuction in taxes withing two years. If the reduction in the balloon pension payment is true, is it then smoke and mirrors to state you are going to lower taxes?

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress