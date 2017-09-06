Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Fall beach walk

Fall Beach Walk from Long Beach to Pleasure Beach led by Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationists Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. Registration is through Sept. 8, at noon.

Flood Pool

Flood Pool will closed Sept. 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.Open swim and lane laps are on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30-9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8:30-9:15 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims also offered Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2, youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Archery

Beginner archery class instruction will be held Saturdays at Roosevelt Forest Sept. 16-Nov. 4. Registration is through Sept. 8. The time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m.; ages 12-16, 10-11 a.m.; and 17 and older, noon-1 p.m. Classes are one hour and all equipment is supplied. Fee is $150 for eight weeks. Co-sponsored with Stratford PAL. Youth Archery 2 will be from 11-noon. Fee is $100. Adult beginner class will be noon-1 p.m. Fee is $100. Archery 2 for Adults is noon-1 p.m. (same time as the adult beginner class).

Great Pumpkin Festival contest

The Boothe Park Commission and the Town of Stratford are hosting the annual Great Pumpkin Festival at Boothe Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, featuring the Great Pumpkin Carving contest. Watch as carvers sculpt 25 lb. pumpkins into works of art for cash prizes. There is a Pie Baking Contest and a Scarecrow Contest as well. Register now for these events by visiting the website for contest rules at BootheMemorialPark.org.

Fall swim team

Fall Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool runs Sept. 11-Nov. 11. Ages 8-10 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m.; ages 11-16 meets on Tuesday and Thursdays, 7-8 p.m. Both ages meet on Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. Registration is through Sept. 8. Fee is $150.

Saturday Lego Science Club

Four-week Saturday Science Club for children in grades 1-6 begins Sept. 16, 9-noon. The club will have classroom instruction on engineering and other science experiments. Registration is through Sept. 9. Cost is $150. Registration online at townofstratford.com/recreration or in

person at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street.

Zumba/zumba toning

Tuesday’s class will feature Zumba Toning, a fun dance class using light weights, and Thursday’s is an easy to follow Latin dance class. Classes run Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 26-Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Baldwin Center. Fee is $90 for 16 classes. Registration is through Sept. 25.

Youth tennis lessons

Outdoor youth tennis lessons will be held Tuesdays at Bunnell Tennis Courts Sept. 19-Oct. 17 for five weeks with registration through Sept. 10. Pee Wee (ages 3-4), 3:30-4, $75; Beginner/advanced beginner (ages 5-7 and 8-10), 4-5 p.m., $105; Beginner and advanced beginner for ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105; Low Intermediate/intermediate, ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105.

Saturday swim lessons

Red Cross swim lessons runs Saturdays, Sept. 16-Nov. 18, 9-noon, at Flood Pool. Registration is Saturday, Sept. 9, 9-10 a.m., Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street and will continue through Sept. 11 or until full. All levels for ages 3 1/2-18 may register online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Enter your user id and password, click on Flood Pool and pick the correct level, add to your cart and pay by any major credit card. Fee is $45 for half hour classes and $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions.

Town-wide play auditions

The Recreation Department will hold its third annual town-wide play, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot on Jan. 12 and 13, 2018. Auditions for actors, singers and dancers will be held Sept. 12 and 22, at 6 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. The play is for adults and youth in grade 6 and up. Rehearsals will be in the evening. Fee is $95, which may be offset by selling playbill advertisements. For more information, call 203-385-4052.

Stratford Bike Club rides

The Stratford Bike Club and Stratford Recreation Department are sponsoring bike rides on Wednesdays and Sundays in August, September and October. Rides are open to all levels and ages; those 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All bicycle riders under 16 must wear a helmet and it is recommended for all riders. Maps will be available on the Facebook page: Stratford Housatonic Greenway.

Upcoming rides are: Wednesday, Sept 13, Shakespeare Theatre to Paradise Green, 6-7 p.m., 6 miles; Saturday, Sept 23, Shakespeare Theatre to Long Beach, 10-2, 12 miles; Wednesday, Oct 11, Wooster School to Longbrook Park, 6-7 p.m., 6 miles; Sunday, Oct 22, Shakespeare Theatre to Great Meadow, 10-2, 12 miles.

Men’s basketball league

Men’s Basketball League at Flood gym runs Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The league meeting of team captains and interested individuals will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Birdseye Complex. League play will begin in early October.

Hobby Quest

Hobby Quest for elementary age students in grades 1-6 runs Sept. 18-Oct. 23 and Oct. 9-27. Registration is through Sept. 15, and may be done at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Hobby Quest programs foster self-esteem and creative development, all while teaching hands-on skills. Classes are for six weeks for one hour right after school. Fee is $115. There must be at least six students registered for the program to be held. Different programs include: Aviation, photography, fashion, and magic; hobbyquest.com.

Mad Science

Six-week Mad Science after school class for grades 1-5 runs at Eli Whitney and Nichols on Monday, Victoria Soto and Johnson Academy on Wednesday and Wilcoxson on Friday. Cost is $105. This session is Crazy Chemworks. Registration is through Sept. 15 and may be done at townofstratford.com, in person Monday-Friday, 8-4, at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye St.

Drills and Skills basketball

Six-week introductory level basketball and life skills program for youth in grades K-2 and 4-6 will be held Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., Sept. 19-Oct. 24, at the Birdseye Complex. Youth will get hands-on basketball drills and age appropriate life skills topics related to wellness and fitness, communication, goal setting, decision-making and problem-solving. Registration is through Sept. 15. Fee is $35. Drills 2: Registration is Oct. 16-Nov. 3. Class runs Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

Chess club

Chess Club for all levels runs Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., or Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Registration is through Sept. 15. Class begins Sept. 19 for Tuesday and Sept. 21 for Thursday. Fee per day is $85 for eight weeks.No experience required. Must have eight participants to run the program.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing for adults and teens runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, 6-7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Cost is $90 for three times a week. Registration is through Sept. 15. Class begins Sept. 18.

Garlic festival, foliage cruise

Bus trip to the Hudson Valley Saturday, Sept. 30 includes admission to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for non residents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 16 or until full.

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class for adults only, performed in shoulder-depth water on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 11-Dec. 6, 8-8:45 p.m., at Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is Sept. 18-Oct. 6.

Tuesday/Thursday yoga

Gentle beginner yoga runs Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Nov. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.; advanced beginner yoga Thursdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 30, 6-7:30, Baldwin Center. Fee is $90 for 10 classes. Registration is through Sept. 18.

Adult volleyball leagues

Adult volleyball leagues begin in October. League meeting for Co-Ed Volleyball is Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. Ladies Volleyball meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. If you miss the meeting, contact 203-385-4052, or email [email protected] for more information about joining a league.

Pacific Northwest & California

Eight day trip to Pacific Northwest and California, features Seattle, Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center, Portland, Columbia River Gorge, Portland Spirit Cruise, Newport, Redwood National Park, Eureka, San Francisco and more. The trip departs on April 22 and returns April 29, 2018, and includes 10 meals with six breakfasts and four dinners and will fly out of a New York Airport. Book now before Oct. 22 and save. For more information about the trip, there will be a special presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m., at the Baldwin Center. RSVP to 203-385-4052.

Forest to Shore Day

Forest to Shore Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9-5, with the assistance of David Wright, master wildlife conservationist, Christina Batoh, conservation administrator, Stratford Recreation Department and the Roosevelt Forest Commission. The event includes nature walks for all ages, historical talks, guest speakers, nature art, live animals, games, face painting and henna. Visit CT Audubon for bird walks and talks. Experience a concert at Paradise Green and visit the Shakespeare Theatre Grounds for a production of Midsummer Night’s Dream sponsored by the Mighty Quinn Foundation and Cambridge American Stage Tours at 7 p.m. Park at Shakespeare Theatre and take the shuttle to the various sites and shows. Watch for more information on the schedule.

Preschool art

Through painting, drawing, and different art materials children ages 3-5 will create original artwork and develop motor skills. Fee is $50 for five sessions and includes supplies, held at the Birdseye Complex on Wednesdays, 4-4:45. Fall class begins Sept. 27, with registration through Sept. 22.

Art ‘Fun’damentals

Children in grades K-3 meet for five sessions beginning Sept. 27, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex. A range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, and collage with texture, lines and color. Fee is $50, and includes supplies. Register through Sept. 22. Late fall class begins Nov. 8.

Soccer skills and drills

Class introduces basic soccer skills such as dribbling, goalkeeping, passing, running and agility through various drills and games in a non-competitive environment for ages 3-5 beginning Sept. 27, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex. Fee is $55 for eight sessions. Registration is through Sept. 22.

Track and field for youth

A basic track and field class for ages 5-8 emphasizes fitness and fun in a non-competitive environment. Children will learn running techniques, hurdles, jumping, baton handling and throwing events, held at the Birdseye Complex on Wednesdays, 4-4:45, beginning Sept. 27, with registration through Sept. 22; $55 for eight weeks.

Books, boogie, cooks & crafts

Class for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will incorporate books, music, instruments, exploring, centers, circle time, stories, cooking and crafts. 10 sessions held at the Birdseye Complex on Thursdays, 9:30-10:15 a.m., beginning Sept. 28; fee is $85. Registration is through Sept. 22.

Youth dance lessons

Build basic and proper dance foundations and have fun in a noncompetitive environment. Come alone or with friends and learn to dance, exercise and have fun. The fall session begins on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Ages 3-5 from 5-5:45 p.m. with Tap & Ballet & Jazz; Ages 6-10, 6-6:45 with Hip Hop & Jazz. Classes are eight weeks, fee is $65. Registration is through Sept. 22.

Toddler open gym

Open gym time for children ages 1-3 and their caregiver to tumble on mats, explore, climb, use a balance beam, swing on a bar, jump, play with various balls and have fun socializing with others. Each class ends with a brief circle time. Fee is $50 for eight weeks, offered either Mondays or Fridays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Begins Sept. 25 or Sept. 29. Registration is through Sept. 22.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Brooklyn & the Bridge

Bus trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, Sept. 23 includes a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, cheesecake at Junior’s, a tour of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and a walk along the Coney Island boardwalk. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

NY Circle Line Cruise, Madame Tussauds

Bus trip to New York City Sunday, Sept. 24 includes 90-minute Circle Line cruise and entrance to Madame Tussauds wax museum. Cost is $123 for residents and $128 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Girls basketball travel league

New addition to the Girls Basketball Program for the U 12 (grade 5 & 6) and U 15 (grades 7 & 8). Travel teams compete in more competitive travel games. All interested girls must try out on Friday, Oct. 6 or 13, 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 7 10-11:30 a.m., at the Birdseye Complex. To play on the travel teams, girls must also be registered, paid and play in the Recreation League as well. Travel team practices will begin in November. Travel fee is $125.

Newport Playhouse Surf & Turf

Bus trip to the Newport Playhouse on Monday, Oct. 16, includes admission to a matinee performance of The Crazy Time and a Surf & Turf buffet luncheon. Cost is $159 for residents and $164 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Boston Freedom Trail

Bus trip to Boston Saturday, Oct. 21, includes sightseeing on the Boston Freedom Trail with a local guide, admission for a narrated cruise around Boston Harbor, and a visit to the USS Constitution & Naval Museum in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cost is $93 for residents and $98 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island

Bus trip to the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island Sunday, Oct. 22, $99 for residents and $104 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Salem Haunted Happenings

Bus trip to Salem, Mass. Saturday, Oct. 28, included round-trip transportation and admission to the Salem Witch Museum and Cry Innocent: The People vs. Bridget Bishop, as well as time to explore Salem. Cost is $103 for residents and $108 for nonresidents. Registration ends Oct. 10.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Beach sticker attendants

Beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.