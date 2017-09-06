Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer opened its 53rd season this past Sunday at Bunnell High School, with all six of its teams in action.
The Jr. Pee Wees defeated Milford 34-0 behind three touchdowns from Mike Ricketts. Other standouts included Damon Weller, Jaylen Noisette, Jayden Turnage and Nick Pelletier.
The Senior Mites began their season with a 31-0 win over Milford. Kyle Ray scored two touchdowns and Kayden Alicea, Alberto Torres and Jayden Romero also scored. The defense was led by Jaiden Del Rio, Elijah Hinton and Raymond Gonzales.
The Junior Varsity suffered a heartbreaking 30-24 defeat to Milford, where they trailed 30-8 and saw their rally fall just short. Jayden Romero and Theodore Lanham led the Redskins offensively. Tamayo Ferreira and Jordan Eggleston stood out on defense.
The Pee Wees fell 29-0 to Milford. Mike Trovarelli and Justyn Still stood out offensively. Dennis Flores, Christian Pierre, Tom DeBernardo and Tristen Pena led the Redskins defensively.
The Junior Mites were also in action at Waterbury. Roddy Ricketts, Elijah Braziel, Jabez Hunter-Mack, Tristan Parker and Jouzer Sanchez led the Redskins with strong performances.
The Tiny Mites faced Waterbury in their season opener. Jaxon Scofield, Ryan Faugno, Kendell Ray and Benn Brown performed well for the Redskins.