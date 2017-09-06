Zhyaire Fernandes out of Bunnell High has been named to the Northeast 10 Conference weekly honor roll for his play in Southern Connecticut State University’s season opening 55-22 loss to Gannon (Pa.) University on Saturday.
Fernandes caught a pair of touchdown passes, the first Owls’ true freshman to register a touchdown in his collegiate debut since Greg Douglas against Stony Brook in 1998.
Fernandes caught a 14-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Ray Catapano to make it 27-13 late in the first half.
Fernandes tied for the team-lead in receptions with four and paced the club in receiving yards in the contest with 43.
The Owls are back in action on Saturday for their NE10 opener at Stonehill.